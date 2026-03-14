Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Tavia Acquisition Corp. $TAVI

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) by 352.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,062 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tavia Acquisition were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,155,000.

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Tavia Acquisition Stock Performance

Tavia Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

About Tavia Acquisition

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

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