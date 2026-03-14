Philip Morris International Inc. $PM is Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,014 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 14.5% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $132,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:PM opened at $174.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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