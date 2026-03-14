Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 113,975 Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV $PLMK

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.3% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 103,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $5,150,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMK opened at $10.54 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker PLMK, the company has no operating history and was formed for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations, such as a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction.

The company completed its initial public offering, raising capital through the sale of units comprised of ordinary shares and warrants. The net proceeds of the offering are held in a trust account, pending the identification and consummation of a suitable business combination within the prescribed timeframe, generally 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

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See Also

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