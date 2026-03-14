iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1,296.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,279 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

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