Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Sells 62,217 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $89.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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