Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT is Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,725 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 9.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vertiv worth $99,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 102.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,026,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vertiv by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $258.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $276.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Vertiv News

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About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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