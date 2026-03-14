Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II $KFII

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFII – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 508,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFII. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II during the second quarter worth about $5,090,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,695 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the second quarter worth approximately $10,180,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 0.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,185,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 776,860 shares in the last quarter.

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K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Stock Performance

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Company Profile

(Free Report)

K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in late 2021. As a blank-check vehicle, the company was formed for the purpose of identifying and consummating a business combination with one or more operating businesses, thereby taking a target company public. It holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account pending the completion of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination.

The sponsor of K&F Growth Acquisition Corp.

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