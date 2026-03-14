Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 11,019 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 388.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 87,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $455,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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