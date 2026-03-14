Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $6.39 Million Investment in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. Atlassian accounts for approximately 0.6% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.66, for a total transaction of $1,254,453.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,453.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $1,245,792.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,377.35. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 343,273 shares of company stock valued at $48,101,379 over the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian News Summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 290.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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