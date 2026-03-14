NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 235,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Price Performance
NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS
Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World set reopening dates for several refreshed attractions (including the revamped Buzz Lightyear ride and Big Thunder Mountain), which should help drive park traffic and F&B/merchandise spend as seasonal travel picks up. Walt Disney World announces reopening dates for Buzz Lightyear, Big Thunder Mountain
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out new family experiences and a “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” program with refreshed attractions and summer savings, plus the return of select free-dining promotions — initiatives that can stimulate bookings and incremental park revenue for the high season. Walt Disney World Launches New Family Experiences, Refreshed Attractions and Summer Savings for Cool KIDS’ SUMMER
- Positive Sentiment: Disney+ content additions: the children’s hit Bluey is getting a firm arrival date on Disney+, and a new Star Wars series (Maul: Shadow Lord) launches in April — fresh originals that help engagement and retention on the streaming platform. Disney World Announces Exactly When Bluey Will Finally Arrive
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership update: Disney named Paul Roeder as Chief Communications Officer (effective March 19), a senior internal hire under incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro that suggests management is stabilizing communications and strategy ahead of operational initiatives. Paul Roeder Named Chief Communications Officer of The Walt Disney Company
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotional/consumer coverage such as guides to park footwear and lifestyle pieces are driving consumer interest but have little direct financial impact; they do reflect ongoing consumer engagement with the parks. I Visit Disney World Every Month & These Are the Most Supportive Sneakers for Walking 10+ Miles at the Parks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market takes: commentary noting Disney’s attractive valuation and strategic moves (e.g., NFL rights) highlight upside catalysts but caution about lingering execution risks; these views can influence investor sentiment without immediate revenue impact. Walt Disney Stock Looks Cheap. But Is It a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Ad-revenue competition: a report highlights YouTube generating more ad revenue in 2025 than Disney and several legacy media companies, underlining margin pressure and the challenge of monetizing streaming at scale. YouTube Out Earns Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, and More Just From Ad Revenue in 2025
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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