NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 235,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

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About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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