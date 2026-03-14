NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $94.28 Million Investment in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF $ROUS

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,639,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,277,000. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 18.26% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 313.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

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Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

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