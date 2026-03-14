Prudential PLC Has $31.05 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salesforce Price Performance
NYSE:CRM opened at $192.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.57 and a 1-year high of $296.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.
More Salesforce News
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is rolling out Agentforce, its contact-center-as-a-service push aimed at replacing fragmented contact-center stacks—this could deepen wallet-share with large enterprise customers and support growth in CRM-adjacent services. Salesforce Aims to End the ‘Frankenstein’ Contact Center With Agentforce
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce added six Agentforce Health agents pre-wired with integrations for healthcare workflows—strengthens vertical product shelf and could accelerate adoption in a high-value industry. Salesforce Announces Six New Agentforce Health Agents Pre-Wired With Rich Integrations
- Positive Sentiment: Management intends to use net proceeds from the $25B senior-note offering to fund buybacks—this can be EPS-accretive and supports shareholder returns if repurchases are executed. Salesforce Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundups following Salesforce’s fiscal Q4 results highlight mixed views—earnings beat and guidance were solid, but some analysts remain cautious on valuation and AI execution risk. What are Analysts Thinking of Salesforce (CRM) Following Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results?
- Neutral Sentiment: Formal notice that the $25B notes have been priced is a factual development—markets are focused on coupon levels and close conditions. Salesforce Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive ecosystem moves: LivePerson launched integrations that work with Salesforce, underscoring partner/competitor dynamics in conversational AI and contact-center orchestration. LivePerson Announces Event-driven Orchestration Partnership with Coral Active
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary warns investors demanded higher yields on the bond sale—Zacks flags caution around rising leverage and AI uncertainty, which can pressure multiples and sentiment. Salesforce Taps Bonds for Buybacks as Investors Demand More Yield
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrade(s) and at least one pessimistic price forecast have added selling pressure and negative sentiment near term. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 2% on Analyst Downgrade Northland Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price
Insider Activity
In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.06.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
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