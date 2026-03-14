Prudential PLC Has $31.05 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.57 and a 1-year high of $296.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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