Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Position Increased by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,411,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 20.5% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $133,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,080.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
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