Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Position Increased by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,411,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 20.5% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $133,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,080.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.