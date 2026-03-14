United Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 421,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 318,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 605,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 59,759 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

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