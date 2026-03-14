WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,985 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,415,000 after buying an additional 1,006,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:PM opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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