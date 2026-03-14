von Borstel & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF $FDEM

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 107,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDEM. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 956,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FDEM opened at $31.75 on Friday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $209.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report).

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