Sirios Capital Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Read Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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