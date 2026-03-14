Indivior PLC $INDV Shares Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,324 shares during the period. Indivior comprises approximately 2.0% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Indivior were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Indivior in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDV. Zacks Research lowered Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Indivior has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Activity at Indivior

In other Indivior news, Director David E. Wheadon acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $62,675.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,395 shares in the company, valued at $509,439.05. This represents a 14.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Humphreys acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,332.78. This represents a 15.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 5,842 shares of company stock valued at $203,342 over the last quarter.

Indivior Price Performance

NASDAQ INDV opened at $31.11 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

See Also

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