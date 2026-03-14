von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,574,874,000 after purchasing an additional 756,057 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,264,000 after buying an additional 223,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.90) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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