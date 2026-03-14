Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh Sells 413,146 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

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Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

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About Amprius Technologies

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Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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