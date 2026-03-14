Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh Sells 413,146 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
Amprius Technologies stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX
Trending Headlines about Amprius Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised Q1 EPS estimates for AMPX, improving near-term earnings visibility and giving bulls a fundamental reason to buy. Q1 EPS Estimates for AMPX Increased by Northland Securities
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on AMPX (and other brokers have raised targets or reiterated buys), adding analyst-level validation that can attract institutional and retail inflows. Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage summarizing Northland’s forecast for AMPX Q4 earnings provides modeling context for investors but is informational until tied to company guidance or additional upgrades. What is Northland Securities’ Forecast for AMPX Q4 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares on March 12 at an average price of $18.50 (~$2.88M), cutting his holdings by roughly 55% — a large insider sale that can be interpreted as a negative signal and may create short-term downward pressure. SEC Filing: Steven Chu Sale (3/12)
- Negative Sentiment: On March 10 the same director sold another 166,632 shares at an average of $17.92 (~$2.99M). The consecutive large sales amplify the negative signaling despite possible non-operational reasons (tax, diversification). SEC Filing: Steven Chu Sale (3/10)
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.
At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.
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