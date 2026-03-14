Prudential PLC Sells 484,464 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484,464 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $40,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 255.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

See Also

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