Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,255 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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