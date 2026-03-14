Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.7220. Approximately 68,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 414,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Key Headlines Impacting Oruka Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and lifted price targets (signals of stronger buy-side conviction and potential re-rating of the stock). Benzinga

Multiple brokerages raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and lifted price targets (signals of stronger buy-side conviction and potential re-rating of the stock). Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $50 and set an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target to $50 and set an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a “buy” and kept a $73 price target, the highest among recent notes, which can attract momentum investors. Benzinga Street Insider

BTIG reiterated a “buy” and kept a $73 price target, the highest among recent notes, which can attract momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its target to $72 and maintained a “buy,” reinforcing analyst consensus around significant upside. Benzinga

Stifel Nicolaus raised its target to $72 and maintained a “buy,” reinforcing analyst consensus around significant upside. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” with a $60 target and Wedbush kept an “outperform” at $45 — additional corroboration from the sell-side. Benzinga

Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” with a $60 target and Wedbush kept an “outperform” at $45 — additional corroboration from the sell-side. Positive Sentiment: Oruka reported Q4 results with EPS of ($0.45), beating consensus (($0.61)), which reduces short?term execution risk and supports the bullish analyst activity. Press Release

Oruka reported Q4 results with EPS of ($0.45), beating consensus (($0.61)), which reduces short?term execution risk and supports the bullish analyst activity. Positive Sentiment: Corporate update: ORKA-001 (EVERLAST-A) 16?week data now expected in 2Q 2026 after rapid enrollment, with longer-term follow-up in 2H 2026 — an accelerated clinical timetable is a near-term catalyst for valuation. GlobeNewswire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 25.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $226,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,162.66. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,530. 24.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,280,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,840,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,054,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,640,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,051,000 after acquiring an additional 735,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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