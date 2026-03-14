443,000 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Purchased by Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 443,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,575,000. Seagate Technology accounts for 18.3% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 0.21% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $383.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $459.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.46.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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