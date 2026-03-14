AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Japan Opportunity had a net margin of 797.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%.
AVI Japan Opportunity Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of AJOT opened at GBX 178.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £387.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.61. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 12-month low of GBX 133 and a 12-month high of GBX 194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.63.
About AVI Japan Opportunity
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