AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Japan Opportunity had a net margin of 797.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

AVI Japan Opportunity Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AJOT opened at GBX 178.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £387.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.61. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 12-month low of GBX 133 and a 12-month high of GBX 194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.63.

About AVI Japan Opportunity

(Get Free Report)

An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI leverages its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.

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