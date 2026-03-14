NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1,310.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 517,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,371,000 after buying an additional 193,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,340 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 124,622 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 107,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 85,011 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $243.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $171.51 and a 1-year high of $262.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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