Sirios Capital Management L P Has $108.56 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 14.1% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $108,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.29.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $804.45 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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