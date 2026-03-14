Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $426.13 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $479.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.41.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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