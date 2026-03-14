GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$59.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80. The stock has a market cap of C$21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.10. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$55.74 and a 12 month high of C$71.82.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.6870788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

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GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing comprehensive solid waste management services from its platform of facilities throughout Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees across its organization.

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