Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Campbell’s from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.65.

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Campbell’s Price Performance

Campbell’s stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Campbell’s has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,884.78. The trade was a 20.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Campbell’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,719,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell’s this week:

Campbell’s Company Profile

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Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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