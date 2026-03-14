Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Takes $1.71 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,555,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,683,000 after buying an additional 1,589,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,205,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,505,000 after buying an additional 1,132,121 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,209,000 after buying an additional 1,407,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,659,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,928.98. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $595,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

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SentinelOne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and company milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (above consensus), ~20% revenue growth, surpassed $1B in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — validating longer?term growth and margin progress. BusinessWire: Q4 results

Q4 beat and company milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (above consensus), ~20% revenue growth, surpassed $1B in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — validating longer?term growth and margin progress. Positive Sentiment: Upward FY?27 guidance: SentinelOne issued FY?2027 EPS guidance (0.320–0.380) and Q1 EPS guidance above street expectations, shifting the narrative toward potential near?term profitability vs prior negative consensus. Company slide deck

Upward FY?27 guidance: SentinelOne issued FY?2027 EPS guidance (0.320–0.380) and Q1 EPS guidance above street expectations, shifting the narrative toward potential near?term profitability vs prior negative consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support pockets: Several firms reaffirmed bullish stances and high targets (Guggenheim $24, Wedbush $20, Needham maintained buy with a lower PT) that provide upside narratives for demand and platform momentum. TickerReport: analyst notes

Strong analyst support pockets: Several firms reaffirmed bullish stances and high targets (Guggenheim $24, Wedbush $20, Needham maintained buy with a lower PT) that provide upside narratives for demand and platform momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market activity and commentary: Unusually large call?option activity was reported and the CEO gave high?profile media interviews emphasizing competitive positioning — both add trading volume and attention but not direct fundamentals. 247WallSt: trading action

Market activity and commentary: Unusually large call?option activity was reported and the CEO gave high?profile media interviews emphasizing competitive positioning — both add trading volume and attention but not direct fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts and neutral ratings: Several sell?side firms trimmed targets (Canaccord 23?17, Goldman 16.5?14.5, Piper, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others), signaling near?term skepticism about growth/competitive margin pressure. Benzinga: analyst PT changes

Multiple price?target cuts and neutral ratings: Several sell?side firms trimmed targets (Canaccord 23?17, Goldman 16.5?14.5, Piper, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others), signaling near?term skepticism about growth/competitive margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly/near?term caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast and cautious Q1 commentary fell short of some expectations amid intense competition and a finance leadership transition — driving the initial selloff and volatility. Reuters: cautious forecast

Quarterly/near?term caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast and cautious Q1 commentary fell short of some expectations amid intense competition and a finance leadership transition — driving the initial selloff and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Share volatility after mixed headlines: Coverage noting “stock slides despite record Q4” and analyst downgrades amplified intraday swings and short?term risk for momentum traders. Blockonomi: stock reaction

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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