von Borstel & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1,427.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,440 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 130,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE opened at $46.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.