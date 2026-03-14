Topline Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CS Disco, Inc. $LAW

Topline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,735 shares during the quarter. CS Disco makes up 3.6% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Topline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CS Disco worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 73.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 87.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

CS Disco Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LAW stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, EVP Karen Herckis sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $25,084.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 132,259 shares in the company, valued at $406,035.13. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Friedrichsen acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,508,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,698.80. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,090,200 shares of company stock worth $3,475,943 and sold 27,711 shares worth $85,073. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

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