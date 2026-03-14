Thematics Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 188,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,738,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 64.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 604,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,916 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.67. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More.

Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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