Thematics Asset Management Sells 19,296 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Thematics Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of XYL opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

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Xylem Profile

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Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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