Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences $OACC

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Free Report) by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,749 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 265.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $517,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 987,110.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000.

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Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ: OACC) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to pursue merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. Incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, OACC is sponsored by Oaktree Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm with a longstanding track record in credit strategies and private equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Free Report).

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