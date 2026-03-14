Mangrove Partners IM LLC Invests $846,000 in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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