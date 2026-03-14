Mangrove Partners IM LLC Invests $826,000 in Celanese Corporation $CE

Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. Celanese Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -1.13%.

More Celanese News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celanese this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded CE from “Equal Weight” to “Overweight” and lifted its target to $70, citing the company as a beneficiary of tighter fundamentals among chemical names — a catalyst cited for part of the recent rally. Wells Fargo Upgrade

Wells Fargo upgraded CE from “Equal Weight” to “Overweight” and lifted its target to $70, citing the company as a beneficiary of tighter fundamentals among chemical names — a catalyst cited for part of the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $81 and maintained a Buy view, providing another high?profile bullish signal that helped push sentiment and multiple expansion. Citigroup Raises Target to $81

Citigroup raised its price target to $81 and maintained a Buy view, providing another high?profile bullish signal that helped push sentiment and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Company-level balance?sheet catalysts: filings and analyst notes highlighted strong 2025 free cash flow, a 2026 FCF target, reduced near?term maturities from refinancing, and the $492M Micromax sale — all supporting a deleveraging narrative that drove investor re?rating. Deleveraging / FCF Analysis

Company-level balance?sheet catalysts: filings and analyst notes highlighted strong 2025 free cash flow, a 2026 FCF target, reduced near?term maturities from refinancing, and the $492M Micromax sale — all supporting a deleveraging narrative that drove investor re?rating. Positive Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical angle: several coverage notes flagged CE as a potential beneficiary of Middle East tensions (commodity/chemical price and demand effects), prompting a “top pick” designation in some outlets and adding to short?covering. Top Pick / Middle East Tension Rationale

Macro/geopolitical angle: several coverage notes flagged CE as a potential beneficiary of Middle East tensions (commodity/chemical price and demand effects), prompting a “top pick” designation in some outlets and adding to short?covering. Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal: Celanese’s Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 87, reflecting strong recent price performance — a technical positive but not a fundamental change. RS Rating to 87

Technical signal: Celanese’s Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 87, reflecting strong recent price performance — a technical positive but not a fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Bearish earnings previews: Zacks and other outlets published downside/negative estimates for upcoming quarters, keeping near?term earnings risk alive and giving investors reason to trim positions after the sharp rally. Zacks Negative Outlook

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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