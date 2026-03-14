Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 3.6% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

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Corning Stock Down 0.5%

GLW opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $162.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

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About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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