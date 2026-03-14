Marathon Capital Management Buys Shares of 250,235 Almonty Industries Inc. $ALM

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

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Almonty Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ ALM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Almonty Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Almonty Industries from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

View Our Latest Report on Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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