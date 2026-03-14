Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Natera by 59.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 256.8% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,447,141.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,035,422.08. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $9,016,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,392.42. This represents a 36.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,222 shares of company stock valued at $74,068,068. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.47.

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Natera Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $187.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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