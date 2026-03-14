Mangrove Partners IM LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 53.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $44,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $44,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DZ Bank raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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