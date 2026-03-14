SentinelOne’s (S) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on S. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

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SentinelOne Stock Up 5.2%

NYSE:S opened at $14.50 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $510,030.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,207.21. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $165,583.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,493.04. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and company milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (above consensus), ~20% revenue growth, surpassed $1B in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — validating longer?term growth and margin progress. BusinessWire: Q4 results

Q4 beat and company milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (above consensus), ~20% revenue growth, surpassed $1B in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — validating longer?term growth and margin progress. Positive Sentiment: Upward FY?27 guidance: SentinelOne issued FY?2027 EPS guidance (0.320–0.380) and Q1 EPS guidance above street expectations, shifting the narrative toward potential near?term profitability vs prior negative consensus. Company slide deck

Upward FY?27 guidance: SentinelOne issued FY?2027 EPS guidance (0.320–0.380) and Q1 EPS guidance above street expectations, shifting the narrative toward potential near?term profitability vs prior negative consensus. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support pockets: Several firms reaffirmed bullish stances and high targets (Guggenheim $24, Wedbush $20, Needham maintained buy with a lower PT) that provide upside narratives for demand and platform momentum. TickerReport: analyst notes

Strong analyst support pockets: Several firms reaffirmed bullish stances and high targets (Guggenheim $24, Wedbush $20, Needham maintained buy with a lower PT) that provide upside narratives for demand and platform momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market activity and commentary: Unusually large call?option activity was reported and the CEO gave high?profile media interviews emphasizing competitive positioning — both add trading volume and attention but not direct fundamentals. 247WallSt: trading action

Market activity and commentary: Unusually large call?option activity was reported and the CEO gave high?profile media interviews emphasizing competitive positioning — both add trading volume and attention but not direct fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts and neutral ratings: Several sell?side firms trimmed targets (Canaccord 23?17, Goldman 16.5?14.5, Piper, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others), signaling near?term skepticism about growth/competitive margin pressure. Benzinga: analyst PT changes

Multiple price?target cuts and neutral ratings: Several sell?side firms trimmed targets (Canaccord 23?17, Goldman 16.5?14.5, Piper, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others), signaling near?term skepticism about growth/competitive margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly/near?term caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast and cautious Q1 commentary fell short of some expectations amid intense competition and a finance leadership transition — driving the initial selloff and volatility. Reuters: cautious forecast

Quarterly/near?term caution: Reuters and other outlets highlighted that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast and cautious Q1 commentary fell short of some expectations amid intense competition and a finance leadership transition — driving the initial selloff and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Share volatility after mixed headlines: Coverage noting “stock slides despite record Q4” and analyst downgrades amplified intraday swings and short?term risk for momentum traders. Blockonomi: stock reaction

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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