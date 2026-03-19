Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF $DUSB Stock Position Lifted by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc increased its stake in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 955,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,535,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 596.8% in the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 74,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.