Barrick Mining Corporation $B Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 42,854 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,770 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Barrick Mining by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 9,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Mining by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 228,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Trading Down 4.9%

NYSE B opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Mining

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.