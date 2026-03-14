Private Management Group Inc. Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $227.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $247.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.56.

Read Our Latest Report on THC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $5,616,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,128.48. This represents a 74.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,695 shares of company stock worth $11,373,201 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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