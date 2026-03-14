South Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for 1.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Onto Innovation worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:ONTO opened at $189.67 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $232.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Onto Innovation

Here are the key news stories impacting Onto Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several FY2026 quarterly and full?year EPS estimates (Q1 2026 to Q4 2026 and FY2026 raised to $5.69 from $5.51), signaling stronger near?term profitability than previously modeled. This boosts FY2026 consensus versus prior Zacks views and supports the stock’s rally. Zacks raises FY2026 estimates

Zacks lifted several FY2026 quarterly and full?year EPS estimates (Q1 2026 to Q4 2026 and FY2026 raised to $5.69 from $5.51), signaling stronger near?term profitability than previously modeled. This boosts FY2026 consensus versus prior Zacks views and supports the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased FY2027 and 2027 quarterly forecasts (FY2027 to $6.95, Q1 and Q3 2027 nudged higher), implying sustained growth beyond FY2026 and improving medium?term earnings power — a constructive sign for investors focused on multi?year upside. Zacks lifts FY2027 outlook

Zacks increased FY2027 and 2027 quarterly forecasts (FY2027 to $6.95, Q1 and Q3 2027 nudged higher), implying sustained growth beyond FY2026 and improving medium?term earnings power — a constructive sign for investors focused on multi?year upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $9.05 EPS, extending a bullish forward view that supports longer?term growth expectations and justifies premium valuation metrics (ONTO currently trades with a relatively high P/E and PEG near 1.0). The longer?horizon upgrade can attract growth?oriented funds. Zacks issues FY2028 estimate

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.