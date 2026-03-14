South Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,125 Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Astrazeneca by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Astrazeneca by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Astrazeneca by 1,767.9% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

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Astrazeneca Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. Astrazeneca Plc has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $212.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. Astrazeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

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Astrazeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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