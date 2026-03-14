CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.4899 and last traded at $62.9085, with a volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.1595.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCDBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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CCL Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

CCL Industries Company Profile

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CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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