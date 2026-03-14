CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.4899 and last traded at $62.9085, with a volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.1595.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCDBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCDBF
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.
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