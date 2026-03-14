YSS (NYSE:YSS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.7930, with a volume of 192889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised YSS to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

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YSS Trading Down 0.4%

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Further Reading

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